Tens of thousands in Portugal protest proposed labour reforms

Tens of thousands of people in Lisbon took to the streets Saturday to protest labour reforms put forth by the centre-right government.

The protest was organized by the country's main labor union in opposition to an overhaul of labour laws that Prime Minister Luis Montenegro's government says are aimed at improving productivity and flexibility in the job market. Opponents want the package withdrawn and say it threatens workers' rights.

Demonstrators carried posters that read "No to the labour package'' and called for higher wages. The reforms would make worker dismissals easier. Other controversial elements include a limit on how long breastfeeding women can claim a flexible work schedule and reduced miscarriage bereavement leave. Portugal's current minimum wage stands at 870 euros (about USD 1,007) per month. Protesters carried signs calling for it to rise to 1,050 euros (USD 1,214) in 2026. Montenegro, who leads the centre-right Democratic Alliance, heads a minority government in the European Union nation of 10.6 million people. The bill has to go to parliament where it's expected to pass with the support of Chega, the-far right and largest opposition party. Organisers of Saturday's protest announced a general strike on Dec. 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)