Left Menu

Tens of thousands in Portugal protest proposed labour reforms

Tens of thousands of people in Lisbon took to the streets Saturday to protest labour reforms put forth by the centre-right government.The protest was organized by the countrys main labor union in opposition to an overhaul of labour laws that Prime Minister Luis Montenegros government says are aimed at improving productivity and flexibility in the job market.

PTI | Lisbon | Updated: 09-11-2025 03:53 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 03:53 IST
Tens of thousands in Portugal protest proposed labour reforms
  • Country:
  • Portugal

Tens of thousands of people in Lisbon took to the streets Saturday to protest labour reforms put forth by the centre-right government.

The protest was organized by the country's main labor union in opposition to an overhaul of labour laws that Prime Minister Luis Montenegro's government says are aimed at improving productivity and flexibility in the job market. Opponents want the package withdrawn and say it threatens workers' rights.

Demonstrators carried posters that read "No to the labour package'' and called for higher wages. The reforms would make worker dismissals easier. Other controversial elements include a limit on how long breastfeeding women can claim a flexible work schedule and reduced miscarriage bereavement leave. Portugal's current minimum wage stands at 870 euros (about USD 1,007) per month. Protesters carried signs calling for it to rise to 1,050 euros (USD 1,214) in 2026. Montenegro, who leads the centre-right Democratic Alliance, heads a minority government in the European Union nation of 10.6 million people. The bill has to go to parliament where it's expected to pass with the support of Chega, the-far right and largest opposition party. Organisers of Saturday's protest announced a general strike on Dec. 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Motor racing-Piastri says he can still be champion despite Sao Paulo setbacks

Motor racing-Piastri says he can still be champion despite Sao Paulo setback...

 Global
2
Shots fired in Chicago at immigration officers, Trump administration says

Shots fired in Chicago at immigration officers, Trump administration says

 Global
3
Motor racing-Colapinto draws Argentines to Brazil regardless of results

Motor racing-Colapinto draws Argentines to Brazil regardless of results

 Global
4
Tens of thousands in Portugal protest proposed labour reforms

Tens of thousands in Portugal protest proposed labour reforms

 Portugal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025