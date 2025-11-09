BJP will bring Tatas back in Bengal if it wins 2026 assembly polls: Suvendu

Left Menu

He indicated Mamata Banerjee and Narendra Modi, then Gujarat CM, as bad and good M. I promise if BJP comes to power in 2026 Assembly polls, Tata will invest in a big way in Bengal and wont have to leave in such an unceremonious manner, Adhikari said, referring to the decision of Tata Motors to leave Singur in October 2008.We will ensure employment through OMR sheets transparently.

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday said if the BJP wins the 2026 Assembly elections, it will bring back the Tata group for investment in the state.

Speaking at a BJP rally in Burdwan town, Adhikari said, while announcing the exit of Tata group's automobile project in Singur, Ratan Tata had said a ''trigger was put at his head symbolically to quit Bengal. Tata said he was leaving 'bad M' and going to 'good M'. He indicated Mamata Banerjee and Narendra Modi, then Gujarat CM, as bad and good M.'' ''I promise if BJP comes to power in 2026 Assembly polls, Tata will invest in a big way in Bengal and won't have to leave in such an unceremonious manner,'' Adhikari said, referring to the decision of Tata Motors to leave Singur in October 2008.

''We will ensure employment through OMR sheets transparently. There will be no bribery and corrupt middlemen. The state is saddled with 8 lakh crore loan, has 2.15 crore unemployed, 60 lakh migrant labourers. All these will be things of the past and Bengal will be on the fast track of economic progress,'' he said.

Accusing the TMC of opposing SIR to help illegal infiltrators, Adhikari said, ''All those Bangladeshi and Myanmarese Muslims given voter ID cards and ration cards illegally by the TMC will be detected, detained and deported following the SIR exercise.''

