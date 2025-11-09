BBC director resigns after criticism of the broadcaster's editing of a Trump speech
London | Updated: 09-11-2025 23:53 IST
The head of the BBC resigned Sunday after criticism of the broadcaster's editing of a speech by US President Donald Trump.
The BBC said that director-general Tim Davie and head of news Deborah Turness both announced their resignations on Sunday.
Britain's public broadcaster has been criticised for editing a speech Trump made on Jan. 6, 2021, before protesters attacked the Capitol in Washington.
