Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Andhra Pradesh Couple Dies in Washington Accident

A couple from Andhra Pradesh, settled in the US, died in a road accident near Washington, leaving their children injured but alive. The family, including the couple's two children, was traveling when their car was hit by a truck. Both parents, who were software engineers, died in the crash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Andhrapradesh | Updated: 05-01-2026 19:45 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 19:45 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Andhra Pradesh Couple Dies in Washington Accident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic road accident claimed the lives of an Andhra Pradesh couple settled in the United States, police confirmed Monday. K Krishna Kishore and his wife Asha, both software engineers, died following a collision near Washington.

The couple were driving with their two children when their car was hit by a truck traveling in the wrong direction. Although the children survived, they sustained injuries requiring surgery.

Kishore's father, who is visually impaired, and his mother remain in India. The relatives revealed the family's devastating ordeal, made even more poignant by the news being relayed to their loved ones in Andhra Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yogi Adityanath's Strategic Dialogues in Delhi

Yogi Adityanath's Strategic Dialogues in Delhi

 India
2
Echoes of Resilience: JNUTA Remembers Campus Assault

Echoes of Resilience: JNUTA Remembers Campus Assault

 India
3
China and South Korea Forge New Alliances Amid Regional Tensions

China and South Korea Forge New Alliances Amid Regional Tensions

 China
4
Shakeup at Novo Nordisk Amid U.S. Market Challenges

Shakeup at Novo Nordisk Amid U.S. Market Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026