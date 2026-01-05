Tragedy Strikes: Andhra Pradesh Couple Dies in Washington Accident

A tragic road accident claimed the lives of an Andhra Pradesh couple settled in the United States, police confirmed Monday. K Krishna Kishore and his wife Asha, both software engineers, died following a collision near Washington.

The couple were driving with their two children when their car was hit by a truck traveling in the wrong direction. Although the children survived, they sustained injuries requiring surgery.

Kishore's father, who is visually impaired, and his mother remain in India. The relatives revealed the family's devastating ordeal, made even more poignant by the news being relayed to their loved ones in Andhra Pradesh.

