Protests Erupt Over Delhi's Air Quality Amid Accusations and Detentions

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticized Delhi authorities for obstructing protests against air pollution. Ramesh emphasized citizens' constitutional duty to protect the environment and questioned police action. Meanwhile, AAP's Priyanka Kakkar accused the BJP of manipulating air quality data, as protesters demand governmental action to improve air quality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 11:30 IST
Protests Erupt Over Delhi's Air Quality Amid Accusations and Detentions
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File Photo: Sansad TV). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a forceful critique, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has accused the Delhi government and police of stifling citizens' rights to protest against the escalating air pollution in the national capital. Emphasizing the constitutional duty to safeguard the environment, Ramesh called for immediate action to address the perilous air quality under Article 51-A (g) of the Indian Constitution.

Ramesh took to social media, stating, "The iconic India Gate is on Kartavya Path - a name coined by the Prime Minister himself. Delhi's citizens are exercising their constitutional duty by gathering to protest the atrocious air quality." He questioned why Delhi Police had prevented these peaceful demonstrations, especially when the government has struggled to fulfill its environmental obligations.

Amid these tensions, AAP's spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar alleged that the ruling BJP had tampered with air quality data by having water sprinkled on monitors. She joined the protests at India Gate, demanding robust policies for air quality improvement. Meanwhile, residents expressed their frustration, underscoring that air quality is a life-threatening issue, not a political one, advocating for immediate governmental intervention.

