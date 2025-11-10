Mahagathbandhan's Promises: A New Dawn for Bihar

On the brink of Bihar's final polling phase, the Congress has expressed confidence in forming the Mahagathbandhan government, asserting that their tenure will usher in transformative policies for the state.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge proclaimed that the coalition is set to end two decades of ineffectual governance, promising a brighter future for Bihar's youth, enhanced rights for underprivileged communities, and economic prosperity for all.

Among the highlighted pledges are job guarantees for each household, improved reservation policies, subsidized essentials for women, and pivotal welfare measures for marginalized demographics, reinforcing the Mahagathbandhan's commitment to systemic change.

(With inputs from agencies.)