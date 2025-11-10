Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Rise Between Japan and China Over Inflammatory Remarks

Japan lodged a formal complaint to China over comments made by Chinese diplomat Xue Jian, deemed threatening towards Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. The remarks were reportedly a response to Takaichi's statement regarding potential Japanese military action in the event of a Chinese attack on Taiwan.

Japan has formally protested to China, denouncing recent comments by a Chinese diplomat as "extremely inappropriate" and threatening towards its Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi. The situation has escalated diplomatic tensions between the two nations.

Chinese Consul General Xue Jian posted a controversial comment on social media reacting to Takaichi's remarks about Japan potentially responding to a Chinese attack on Taiwan with military action. His comment was later deleted after stirring outrage.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara stated that while the exact intent of Xue's post was unclear, it was undeniably inappropriate, prompting a strong protest lodged by Japan's foreign ministry. The incident has sparked further diplomatic discourse, including input from the U.S. Ambassador to Japan.

