Nuapada Faces Crucial By-Election: BJP and BJD Engage in Prestige Battle
The high-stakes by-election in Odisha's Nuapada district concludes its campaigning, setting the stage for polling. The seat, left vacant due to MLA Rajendra Dholakia's passing, sees a fierce competition between BJP's Jay Dholakia and BJD's Senhangini Chhuria. The decisive vote occurs on November 11, with results announced on November 14.
The intense campaign for the crucial Nuapada by-election in Odisha concluded on Sunday evening. The vote, slated for November 11, follows the demise of Rajendra Dholakia, a four-time MLA. Chief Electoral Officer Odisha, R.S. Gopalan, assured safe transportation for polling parties to booths, utilizing local police and CAPF forces for security.
Helicopter deployment will assist eight polling teams in reaching the remote Sunabeda area. Additionally, no electronic voting machines have moved from Ganjam district, allaying public concerns. With 57 critical booths and six special 'pink' booths, the tech-enabled election includes webcasting facilities.
This pivotal bypoll marks the first under the Majhi government, engaging 2.53 lakh eligible voters across 358 booths. The seat's political future involves a key battle between BJP's Jay Dholakia and Congress' Ghasi Ram Majhi against BJD's Senhangini Chhuria. Campaign backing from former CM Naveen Patnaik could influence outcomes, with results expected on November 14.
