Left Menu

Nuapada Faces Crucial By-Election: BJP and BJD Engage in Prestige Battle

The high-stakes by-election in Odisha's Nuapada district concludes its campaigning, setting the stage for polling. The seat, left vacant due to MLA Rajendra Dholakia's passing, sees a fierce competition between BJP's Jay Dholakia and BJD's Senhangini Chhuria. The decisive vote occurs on November 11, with results announced on November 14.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 14:00 IST
Nuapada Faces Crucial By-Election: BJP and BJD Engage in Prestige Battle
BJP campaigns in Nuapada (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The intense campaign for the crucial Nuapada by-election in Odisha concluded on Sunday evening. The vote, slated for November 11, follows the demise of Rajendra Dholakia, a four-time MLA. Chief Electoral Officer Odisha, R.S. Gopalan, assured safe transportation for polling parties to booths, utilizing local police and CAPF forces for security.

Helicopter deployment will assist eight polling teams in reaching the remote Sunabeda area. Additionally, no electronic voting machines have moved from Ganjam district, allaying public concerns. With 57 critical booths and six special 'pink' booths, the tech-enabled election includes webcasting facilities.

This pivotal bypoll marks the first under the Majhi government, engaging 2.53 lakh eligible voters across 358 booths. The seat's political future involves a key battle between BJP's Jay Dholakia and Congress' Ghasi Ram Majhi against BJD's Senhangini Chhuria. Campaign backing from former CM Naveen Patnaik could influence outcomes, with results expected on November 14.

TRENDING

1
Aviation Turbulence: Looming Airport Crisis Amidst Government Shutdown

Aviation Turbulence: Looming Airport Crisis Amidst Government Shutdown

 Global
2
Escapade Ends: iPhone 15 Theft Suspect Nabbed After Elusive Run

Escapade Ends: iPhone 15 Theft Suspect Nabbed After Elusive Run

 India
3
South Korea's Political Storm: Yoon Suk Yeol's Drone Controversy

South Korea's Political Storm: Yoon Suk Yeol's Drone Controversy

 South Korea
4
Family Tragedy Unfolds in West Godavari

Family Tragedy Unfolds in West Godavari

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025