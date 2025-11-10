Bihar Elections: Singh Fires at RJD Amidst Polling Marathon

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh launched a vehement critique against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday, arguing that the party holds no ground following the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections. Singh accused Yadav of making baseless claims and predicted an electoral setback after November 14.

Further attacking the RJD leadership, Singh highlighted the alleged governance failures of former Chief Ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, who he claimed led the state into darkness during their tenure. Singh alleged financial gains for Yadav's family through illegal enterprises, including a so-called 'kidnapping business.'

Conversely, Tejashwi Yadav, leading the Mahagathbandhan and aiming for Bihar's Chief Ministership, advocated for developmental policies at a Patna press conference. He outlined ambitious plans for Bihar's growth across multiple sectors, promising transformation and increased opportunities post-elections.