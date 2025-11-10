Left Menu

Bihar Elections: Singh Fires at RJD Amidst Polling Marathon

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh slammed RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, asserting his party's insignificance post the first phase of Bihar elections. Singh criticized past RJD governance and claimed Yadav's family profited from crime. Tejashwi, promising a thriving Bihar, rebuffed these allegations amid ongoing elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 14:23 IST
Bihar Elections: Singh Fires at RJD Amidst Polling Marathon
Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh launched a vehement critique against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday, arguing that the party holds no ground following the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections. Singh accused Yadav of making baseless claims and predicted an electoral setback after November 14.

Further attacking the RJD leadership, Singh highlighted the alleged governance failures of former Chief Ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, who he claimed led the state into darkness during their tenure. Singh alleged financial gains for Yadav's family through illegal enterprises, including a so-called 'kidnapping business.'

Conversely, Tejashwi Yadav, leading the Mahagathbandhan and aiming for Bihar's Chief Ministership, advocated for developmental policies at a Patna press conference. He outlined ambitious plans for Bihar's growth across multiple sectors, promising transformation and increased opportunities post-elections.

TRENDING

1
Aviation Turbulence: Looming Airport Crisis Amidst Government Shutdown

Aviation Turbulence: Looming Airport Crisis Amidst Government Shutdown

 Global
2
Escapade Ends: iPhone 15 Theft Suspect Nabbed After Elusive Run

Escapade Ends: iPhone 15 Theft Suspect Nabbed After Elusive Run

 India
3
South Korea's Political Storm: Yoon Suk Yeol's Drone Controversy

South Korea's Political Storm: Yoon Suk Yeol's Drone Controversy

 South Korea
4
Family Tragedy Unfolds in West Godavari

Family Tragedy Unfolds in West Godavari

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025