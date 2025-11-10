Tejashwi Yadav Slams PM Modi, Questions Bihar's Development Path

On Monday, RJD leader and Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of neglecting Bihar's corruption issues and failing to provide a clear development roadmap. This critique followed Modi's criticism of the RJD during a rally in Kaimur, where he cited an objectionable song.

During a press conference, Yadav demanded that PM Modi, after numerous meetings in the state, provide a concrete plan for Bihar's progress over the next five years. Yadav mocked Modi for trivializing important issues and criticized the Prime Minister for overlooking corruption among allies such as Samrat Chaudhary and Dilip Jaiswal.

He further alleged favoritisms in high-profile cases and sought clarity from the Election Commission on the delayed release of voter turnout data from the first phase of Bihar's elections. Yadav accused the Commission of concealing information, thus supporting the BJP's misdeeds, and called for greater transparency as the state moves towards the next phases of the election.

(With inputs from agencies.)