Congress MP Criticizes NDA's Campaign Approach in Bihar

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain has accused NDA leaders of avoiding accountability during the Bihar election campaigns by providing excuses akin to underperforming students in exams. Instead of presenting a report on their 20-year tenure, the NDA allegedly diverted attention.

Hussain, while speaking at a press conference, further criticized BJP leaders for using inappropriate language, which he claims has debased political discourse at rallies. The Congress MP highlighted dissatisfaction with the NDA's approach.

He pointed out the struggles faced by migrant workers and questioned the government's inability to foster development in a state with significant growth potential. Hussain challenged the NDA to address why so many Bihari workers have migrated for employment if progress had been achieved.

(With inputs from agencies.)