Congress MP Criticizes NDA's Campaign Approach in Bihar

Syed Naseer Hussain, Congress Rajya Sabha MP, criticized NDA leaders for making excuses rather than showcasing their 20-year governance in Bihar during election campaigns. He accused BJP of degrading political discourse and highlighted the plight of Bihar's migrant workers, questioning the lack of development and job creation in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 10-11-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 15:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain has accused NDA leaders of avoiding accountability during the Bihar election campaigns by providing excuses akin to underperforming students in exams. Instead of presenting a report on their 20-year tenure, the NDA allegedly diverted attention.

Hussain, while speaking at a press conference, further criticized BJP leaders for using inappropriate language, which he claims has debased political discourse at rallies. The Congress MP highlighted dissatisfaction with the NDA's approach.

He pointed out the struggles faced by migrant workers and questioned the government's inability to foster development in a state with significant growth potential. Hussain challenged the NDA to address why so many Bihari workers have migrated for employment if progress had been achieved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

