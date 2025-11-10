Parliamentary Deliberations: Ensuring Democracy Doesn't Stall

In anticipation of the forthcoming Winter Session, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressed concern over intentional disruptions in parliamentary proceedings, deeming them harmful to democratic practices.

Scheduled for December 1-19, the session will encompass 15 sittings. The opposition has voiced displeasure over its perceived brevity, especially following a largely unproductive monsoon session due to contention over Bihar's electoral roll revisions.

Addressing inquiries on the session's duration, Birla highlighted that session timing lies within the executive's purview, defined by the government's agenda. He called upon all political parties to focus on meaningful parliamentary engagement, underscoring Parliament as a platform for expressing public concerns and aspirations.

