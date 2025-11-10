BBC's Controversial Edit of Trump Speech Sparks Leadership Upheaval

BBC Chair Samir Shah issued an apology for a misleading edit of a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump featured in a Panorama documentary. The revelation led to the resignations of BBC's Director General Tim Davie and Head of News Deborah Turness.

Shah admitted that the edit created a false impression of Trump inciting violence, an error highlighted in an internal review. He emphasized the importance of maintaining journalistic impartiality and restoring public trust, committing the BBC to high standards of fairness.

The controversial edit stitched parts of Trump's speeches, igniting criticism of bias. Despite leadership changes and corrections issued, Shah refuted claims that the organization tried to cover up allegations or avoid corrective measures.