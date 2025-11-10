Trump Challenges BBC Over Documentary Edit

BBC News came under fire from U.S. President Donald Trump after receiving a legal threat concerning an edited documentary. The program, aired a week prior to the U.S. presidential election, included an edit of Trump's speech that he claims was misleading.

A letter from Trump threatened legal action against the broadcaster, arguing that the alteration misrepresented his statements. The issue has sparked debate over media responsibilities during election periods.

The BBC acknowledged the error, admitting that the editing could have been handled more meticulously to prevent misinterpretation. This incident underscores the delicate nature of political coverage and the potential repercussions of miscommunications in media.

(With inputs from agencies.)