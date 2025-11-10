BBC Faces Legal Threat Over Documentary Edit

In a developing media controversy, BBC News confirmed on Monday that it has received a letter from U.S. President Donald Trump threatening legal action. The dispute arises from an edit in a documentary aired just before the presidential election, which presented a misleading impression of Trump's speech.

The contentious documentary featured an edited version of Trump's remarks, which made it seem as though he endorsed the Capitol Hill riot in January 2021. The BBC has admitted that the edit was misleading and acknowledged it should have been handled with more care.

Samir Shah, the chairman of the publicly-funded broadcaster, stated in an interview that the organization is contemplating its response to Trump's legal communication. Although uncertain if Trump will proceed with a lawsuit, Shah noted that Trump is known for his litigious tendencies, urging preparation for any potential legal outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)