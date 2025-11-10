BJP Predicts Sweeping Victory in Bihar as Elections Heat Up
The BJP is optimistic about a historic win in the Bihar assembly elections, taking jabs at Rahul Gandhi's political tourism. Senior leader Ravi Shankar Prasad criticized Tejashwi Yadav for false accusations against the Election Commission, attributing opposition claims to frustration over impending defeat.
BJP leaders expressed confidence in achieving a historic victory in the Bihar assembly elections amid mounting political tensions. They criticized opposition figure Rahul Gandhi for engaging in what they called 'political tourism' in Madhya Pradesh.
At a press conference, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad accused Tejashwi Yadav of making unfounded allegations against the Election Commission. He attributed these accusations to the opposition's desperation as they sense an impending defeat.
Prasad emphasized the NDA's commitment to good governance in Bihar, contrasting it with the alleged legacy of mismanagement under RJD. Highlighting recent investments in Bihar, he said the state's stability has attracted business, refuting claims that development is limited to BJP-ruled states.
