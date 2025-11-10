Hungary's Strategic Shift: Securing US Financial Shield Amid EU Tensions

In a strategic pivot, Hungary has secured a financial lifeline from the United States amid ongoing tensions with the European Union over rule-of-law issues. Prime Minister Viktor Orban's administration announced this bilateral agreement as an alternative to the frozen EU funding.

This pact with Washington emerges as a significant move ahead of the upcoming closely contested elections. It extends beyond mere financial aid, encompassing substantial collaborations in energy and military sectors, such as nuclear reactors and liquefied natural gas purchases.

While Hungary's opposition leader Peter Magyar promises to unlock EU funds if elected, the current government stands firm on the assistance from its American allies. Meanwhile, details of the arrangement remain shrouded in ambiguity, prompting calls for greater transparency from all stakeholders involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)