Left Menu

Himachal's Dairy Expansion: A Boon for Rural Economy

The Himachal government and NDDB signed MoUs to boost the dairy sector, focusing on forming the Kangra Milk Union, implementing ERP software, and establishing milk processing plants. These initiatives aim to modernize operations, improve transparency, and strengthen the rural economy by ensuring direct payments to farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 16-03-2026 21:26 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 21:26 IST
Himachal's Dairy Expansion: A Boon for Rural Economy
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, the Himachal government partnered with the National Dairy Development Board, signing three Memoranda of Understanding to enhance the state's dairy sector.

The agreements involve forming the Kangra Milk Union, implementing Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software for Milkfed, and building two new milk processing plants, each with a capacity of 20,000 liters per day, in Sirmaur and Solan districts. Additionally, the plan includes two milk chilling centers in Hamirpur and Una districts. A larger, fully automated plant is being set up in Kangra, which will initially process 1.5 lakh liters daily, expandable to three lakh liters.

The initiative aims to modernize dairy operations, introduce transparency, and boost the rural economy. ERP software is set to digitize processes from milk collection to distribution, ensuring timely payments to farmers. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed that these developments would enhance product quality, strengthen the rural economy, and offer better returns to farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Surges: Meta's AI Layoffs Drive Market Rally Amidst Global Tensions

Wall Street Surges: Meta's AI Layoffs Drive Market Rally Amidst Global Tensi...

 Global
2
Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

 France
3
Gulf Tensions Spike Oil Prices Amid Global Inflation Concerns

Gulf Tensions Spike Oil Prices Amid Global Inflation Concerns

 Global
4
Delhi's New Flood Control Centre: A Step Towards Better Monsoon Preparedness

Delhi's New Flood Control Centre: A Step Towards Better Monsoon Preparedness

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ADB’s Innovation Challenge Is Testing Technologies for Real-World Problems

China Eyes Smarter Tax Enforcement Through AI and Structured Risk Analysis

Namibia Launches Development Strategy to Boost Jobs, Skills and Infrastructure

New Cooling Strategy Helps MENA Countries Balance Rising Heat and Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026