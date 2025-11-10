Market Movements: The Impact of U.S. Government Reopening on Global Currencies

Global financial markets reacted positively on Monday as indications emerged that the U.S. federal government shutdown could soon end. Risk-sensitive currencies, like the Australian dollar, surged, while traditional safe havens such as the Japanese yen took a hit against the U.S. dollar.

Increased risk appetite has been attributed to the perception that Democrats might suffer politically from the ongoing shutdown, potentially paving the way for sustained Republican majorities and pro-growth policies. Analysts note that this could lead to elevated spending, benefiting stock markets and gold prices.

Ongoing developments include Japan's potential fiscal strategy shifts and the Reserve Bank of Australia's interest rate stance. Market participants await key U.S. economic data, notably non-farm payrolls, for further guidance on Federal Reserve policy actions.