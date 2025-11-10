Historic U.S. Government Shutdown Nears Resolution

The longest government shutdown in U.S. history might conclude this week following a compromise that advanced in the Senate on Sunday. However, the timeline for Congressional approval remains uncertain.

The agreement aims to reinstate funding for federal agencies that expired on October 1, providing much-needed relief to low-income households affected by disrupted food subsidies and federal employees who have not received paychecks. It also addresses travel disruptions caused by numerous flight cancellations.

Although progress has been made, the deal's future is uncertain as further legislative processes are required to solidify the agreement. The House of Representatives, controlled by Republicans, and President Trump must also agree for the shutdown to officially end.

(With inputs from agencies.)