Triangular Showdown: Key Battles in Delhi MCD Bypolls

The stage is set for a significant triangular face-off in the upcoming November 30 bypolls for 12 MCD wards in Delhi. Candidates from the BJP, AAP, and Congress have officially filed their nominations, marking the start of a fierce electoral battle.

Notably, the BJP embarked on an elaborate campaign, conducting a 'havan' followed by exuberant roadshows. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, alongside other prominent BJP figures, participated in these activities, signaling an aggressive campaign strategy aimed at reclaiming their stronghold.

Meanwhile, the AAP and Congress have mobilized their forces, fielding numerous female candidates to emphasize representation and contrasting leadership styles. As poll preparations intensify, all parties are working tirelessly to secure a decisive win. With the political temperature heating up, Delhi's voters are poised to play a critical role in shaping the future of the city's governance.