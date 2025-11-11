Left Menu

Supreme Court to Rule on Mississippi Mail-In Ballot Legislation

The U.S. Supreme Court will review Mississippi's mail-in ballot law, which allows ballots postmarked by Election Day to be counted if received within five days after. A lower court deemed it illegal, prompting an appeal by Mississippi. The decision could impact voting rules nationwide, with arguments expected by June.

Updated: 11-11-2025 02:35 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to review Mississippi's controversial mail-in ballot law. The law, challenged by Republicans, permits the counting of ballots postmarked by Election Day if received within five days afterward. A lower court ruled the law illegal, potentially paving the way for nationwide changes in voting practices.

The case was initiated after a 2024 lawsuit sought to invalidate the Mississippi statute, arguing it contravenes federal laws that stipulate when ballots should be cast and received. The high court's decision, expected by June, could significantly influence national election protocols, especially mail-in voting.

While almost 30 states allow similar mail-in ballot practices, the outcome in Mississippi could trigger widespread litigation challenging state laws across the country. The case underscores ongoing tensions over voting methods, particularly the use of mail-in ballots, which have been criticized by some Republicans despite limited evidence of voter fraud.

(With inputs from agencies.)

