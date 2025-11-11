Strengthening Ties: Sergio Gor Appointed as US Ambassador to India

The United States has appointed Sergio Gor as its new Ambassador to India, signaling a strengthened partnership between the two nations. President Donald Trump praised India's role as an important economic and strategic ally, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region.

During the swearing-in ceremony at the Oval Office, Trump expressed optimism about Gor's ability to fortify ties with India. The event was attended by notable officials, reflecting the significance of Gor's appointment. Trump mentioned that India, with its rapidly growing middle class, is a crucial partner for the U.S.

Gor, who previously served as Director of Presidential Personnel, will also assume the role of Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs. His mission will involve promoting investments, increasing energy exports, and expanding security cooperation. Relations have been strained recently due to U.S. tariffs on India, but the appointment marks a hopeful turn towards stronger collaboration.

