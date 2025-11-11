Left Menu

High-Stakes Showdown in Bihar: 122 Seats Up for Grabs

Voting commenced for 122 constituencies in Bihar's decisive phase of assembly polls. Security is heightened as 1,302 candidates, including numerous state ministers, await their electoral fate. This election is pivotal for smaller NDA allies such as Hindustani Awam Morcha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha, led by Jitan Ram Manjhi and Upendra Kushwaha respectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 11-11-2025 07:08 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 07:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Voting commenced on Tuesday morning for 122 constituencies in Bihar's high-stakes assembly polls, part of the second and final phase. An official confirmed that the process began at 7 am and will proceed until 5 pm, under stringent security measures.

This phase is vital as 1,302 candidates, including prominent ministers from Nitish Kumar's government, compete for Assembly seats. The election's outcome will determine not only individual political careers but also the power dynamics within the state.

Smaller NDA partners like Hindustani Awam Morcha, led by Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, and Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha, are using this electoral test to gauge their strength and influence in the evolving political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

