High-Stakes Showdown in Bihar: 122 Seats Up for Grabs

Voting commenced on Tuesday morning for 122 constituencies in Bihar's high-stakes assembly polls, part of the second and final phase. An official confirmed that the process began at 7 am and will proceed until 5 pm, under stringent security measures.

This phase is vital as 1,302 candidates, including prominent ministers from Nitish Kumar's government, compete for Assembly seats. The election's outcome will determine not only individual political careers but also the power dynamics within the state.

Smaller NDA partners like Hindustani Awam Morcha, led by Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, and Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha, are using this electoral test to gauge their strength and influence in the evolving political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)