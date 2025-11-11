High-Stakes Battle: Jubilee Hills By-Election Takes Center Stage

The Jubilee Hills by-election kicked off at 7 AM on Tuesday under tight security, with over 4.01 lakh voters participating. This election will determine the future of 58 candidates amid a triangular contest involving the ruling Congress, BJP, and BRS.

A total of 226 polling stations have been marked as 'critical', and surveillance efforts include drone monitoring for real-time analysis. The by-election was necessitated by the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath. The campaign became a significant event, with top leaders from all parties intensively canvassing in the constituency.

Though the election results won't affect the Congress government's stability, they will be seen as a referendum on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. The outcome carries significant weight for BRS and BJP, both aiming for future political gains. Key issues include the impact of new political endorsements and the crucial role of Muslim voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)