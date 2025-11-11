Left Menu

High-Stakes Bypoll: Anta Constituency Goes to Vote Amid Tight Security

Voting commenced in Rajasthan's Anta constituency under tight security, with 268 polling stations and over 2.28 lakh voters. The bypoll follows the disqualification of BJP's Kanwar Lal Meena. Fifteen candidates, including Congress's Pramod Jain Bhaya and BJP's Morpal Suman, contest for the vacant seat. Results will be announced on November 14.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaip6ur | Updated: 11-11-2025 07:54 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 07:54 IST
High-Stakes Bypoll: Anta Constituency Goes to Vote Amid Tight Security
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid heightened security, polling began at 7 am on Tuesday in the Anta assembly constituency of Rajasthan's Baran district, according to an official statement. The constituency has set up 268 polling stations, with the voting process scheduled to conclude by 6 pm.

In this crucial bypoll, a total of 2,28,264 registered voters, including 1,16,783 men and 1,11,477 women, are expected to cast their votes. The by-election was necessitated by the disqualification of the incumbent MLA, Kanwar Lal Meena of BJP, due to a criminal conviction.

With 15 candidates in the fray, prominent figures include former minister Pramod Jain Bhaya from Congress and BJP's Morpal Suman. Currently, the ruling BJP holds 118 seats in the 200-seat Assembly, with Congress having 66 seats. Election results will be declared on November 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High Alert in Delhi Amidst Deadly Red Fort Explosion

High Alert in Delhi Amidst Deadly Red Fort Explosion

 India
2
Australia's Rugby Woes: Skelton's Injury and O'Connor's Return

Australia's Rugby Woes: Skelton's Injury and O'Connor's Return

 Global
3
Asian Markets Surge Amid U.S. Shutdown Resolution

Asian Markets Surge Amid U.S. Shutdown Resolution

 Global
4
High-Stakes Showdown: Bihar's Final Polling Phase Unfolds

High-Stakes Showdown: Bihar's Final Polling Phase Unfolds

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025