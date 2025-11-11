High-Stakes Bypoll: Anta Constituency Goes to Vote Amid Tight Security

Amid heightened security, polling began at 7 am on Tuesday in the Anta assembly constituency of Rajasthan's Baran district, according to an official statement. The constituency has set up 268 polling stations, with the voting process scheduled to conclude by 6 pm.

In this crucial bypoll, a total of 2,28,264 registered voters, including 1,16,783 men and 1,11,477 women, are expected to cast their votes. The by-election was necessitated by the disqualification of the incumbent MLA, Kanwar Lal Meena of BJP, due to a criminal conviction.

With 15 candidates in the fray, prominent figures include former minister Pramod Jain Bhaya from Congress and BJP's Morpal Suman. Currently, the ruling BJP holds 118 seats in the 200-seat Assembly, with Congress having 66 seats. Election results will be declared on November 14.

