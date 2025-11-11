High-Stakes Bypoll: Anta Constituency Goes to Vote Amid Tight Security
Voting commenced in Rajasthan's Anta constituency under tight security, with 268 polling stations and over 2.28 lakh voters. The bypoll follows the disqualification of BJP's Kanwar Lal Meena. Fifteen candidates, including Congress's Pramod Jain Bhaya and BJP's Morpal Suman, contest for the vacant seat. Results will be announced on November 14.
- Country:
- India
Amid heightened security, polling began at 7 am on Tuesday in the Anta assembly constituency of Rajasthan's Baran district, according to an official statement. The constituency has set up 268 polling stations, with the voting process scheduled to conclude by 6 pm.
In this crucial bypoll, a total of 2,28,264 registered voters, including 1,16,783 men and 1,11,477 women, are expected to cast their votes. The by-election was necessitated by the disqualification of the incumbent MLA, Kanwar Lal Meena of BJP, due to a criminal conviction.
With 15 candidates in the fray, prominent figures include former minister Pramod Jain Bhaya from Congress and BJP's Morpal Suman. Currently, the ruling BJP holds 118 seats in the 200-seat Assembly, with Congress having 66 seats. Election results will be declared on November 14.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Anta
- bypoll
- election
- voting
- Rajasthan
- polling
- security
- Kanwar Lal Meena
- Pramod Jain Bhaya
- BJP
ALSO READ
High-Stakes Showdown: Bihar's Final Polling Phase Unfolds
High Alert in Maharashtra: Tightened Security After Delhi Blast
Nuapada By-Election Kicks Off Amid Tight Security
Tight Contest in Dampa Assembly Bypoll Amid High Security
Polling for by-election to Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency in T'gana begins.