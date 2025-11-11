Tragic Delhi Blast: Leaders React with Condolences
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expresses condolences for the victims of the Delhi blast, which killed 12 people. The explosion occurred at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station, causing injuries to 20 others. Leaders urge strength for affected families and swift recovery for the injured.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his condolences on Tuesday following the tragic death of 12 individuals in a powerful blast in Delhi.
The explosion tore through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening. As of last night, officials reported nine deaths initially, with three more succumbing to injuries, while 20 others remained hurt.
'I am deeply saddened by this incident. May God grant strength to the families of the deceased in this time of grief,' Kumar stated, according to a release from his office. He also wished for the swift recovery of those injured.
