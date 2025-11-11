Left Menu

Nuapada By-election: A Test of Political Influence in Odisha

In Odisha, 32.51% of voters have participated in the Nuapada by-election, viewed as crucial for assessing the political sentiment regarding Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's government and the influence of former CM Naveen Patnaik. The by-election comes after the BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia's death and involves candidates from BJP, Congress, and BJD.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-11-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 12:09 IST
The Nuapada assembly by-election in Odisha has seen a voter turnout of 32.51% as of 11 AM, according to an official. This election is seen as a litmus test for the political landscape of the state, gauging the public's sentiment towards Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's administration.

The polling began at 7 AM across 358 booths, amid high security. The by-election was necessitated by the passing of BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia. His son, Jay Dholakia, is contending on a BJP ticket. Meanwhile, Congress candidate Ghasiram Majhi and BJD's Snehangini Chhuria are also in the fray.

Tight security has been ensured with Odisha Police and central forces. Despite a brief disruption at one polling station, voting continued without further incidents. However, a presiding officer was suspended for not maintaining voting secrecy, and allegations were made against BJP for voter inducements.

