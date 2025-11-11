Nuapada By-election: A Test of Political Influence in Odisha
In Odisha, 32.51% of voters have participated in the Nuapada by-election, viewed as crucial for assessing the political sentiment regarding Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's government and the influence of former CM Naveen Patnaik. The by-election comes after the BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia's death and involves candidates from BJP, Congress, and BJD.
- Country:
- India
The Nuapada assembly by-election in Odisha has seen a voter turnout of 32.51% as of 11 AM, according to an official. This election is seen as a litmus test for the political landscape of the state, gauging the public's sentiment towards Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's administration.
The polling began at 7 AM across 358 booths, amid high security. The by-election was necessitated by the passing of BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia. His son, Jay Dholakia, is contending on a BJP ticket. Meanwhile, Congress candidate Ghasiram Majhi and BJD's Snehangini Chhuria are also in the fray.
Tight security has been ensured with Odisha Police and central forces. Despite a brief disruption at one polling station, voting continued without further incidents. However, a presiding officer was suspended for not maintaining voting secrecy, and allegations were made against BJP for voter inducements.
ALSO READ
Mizoram Chief Minister Faces ECI Reprimand Over MCC Violation
Chief Minister's Commitment to Transparency in Public Grievance Redressal
Naveen Patnaik Accuses BJP of Unfair Practices Ahead of Nuapada Bypoll
Political Turmoil Erupts in Nepal's Madhesh Province as Chief Minister's Office Vandalized
No Confusion: Nitish Kumar is NDA's Chief Ministerial Candidate, Asserts BJP