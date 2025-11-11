Left Menu

Jubilee Hills By-Election Sees Robust Voter Turnout

The Jubilee Hills assembly constituency by-election recorded a 20.76% voter turnout by 11 am. Polling proceeded smoothly, with provisions in place for senior citizens and differently-abled individuals. Election officials have reported violations of the Model Code of Conduct by certain non-local political figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-11-2025 12:55 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 12:55 IST
The Jubilee Hills assembly constituency witnessed a notable 20.76 percent voter turnout by 11 am during its by-election on Tuesday, with polling proceeding peacefully, according to officials.

Voters were reported to turn up in large numbers, and special arrangements were provided to ensure that senior citizens and differently-abled individuals could cast their votes without any hindrances.

Furthermore, election officials have lodged a police complaint against certain non-local Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and Members of Legislative Council (MLCs) who entered the constituency in contravention of the Model Code of Conduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

