China Expresses Shock Over Deadly Delhi Blast

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 11-11-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 13:48 IST
China expressed deep shock on Tuesday following a bomb blast in Delhi that claimed 12 lives and left several others injured.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian conveyed heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families at a media briefing, offering sincere sympathies and extending wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.
Authorities confirmed no Chinese nationals were affected in the explosion that targeted a slow-moving car near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening. Nine people were initially reported dead, with three more succumbing to injuries, raising the toll to 12.
