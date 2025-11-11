China Expresses Shock Over Deadly Delhi Blast

China expressed deep shock on Tuesday following a bomb blast in Delhi that claimed 12 lives and left several others injured.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian conveyed heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families at a media briefing, offering sincere sympathies and extending wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.

Authorities confirmed no Chinese nationals were affected in the explosion that targeted a slow-moving car near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening. Nine people were initially reported dead, with three more succumbing to injuries, raising the toll to 12.

(With inputs from agencies.)