China Expresses Shock Over Deadly Delhi Blast

China has expressed shock at a deadly bomb blast in Delhi, which resulted in 12 fatalities and several injuries. Chinese spokesperson Lin Jian conveyed condolences and wished the injured a quick recovery. The explosion occurred near the Red Fort metro station, with no Chinese casualties reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 11-11-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 13:48 IST
  • Country:
  • China

China expressed deep shock on Tuesday following a bomb blast in Delhi that claimed 12 lives and left several others injured.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian conveyed heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families at a media briefing, offering sincere sympathies and extending wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.

Authorities confirmed no Chinese nationals were affected in the explosion that targeted a slow-moving car near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening. Nine people were initially reported dead, with three more succumbing to injuries, raising the toll to 12.

(With inputs from agencies.)

