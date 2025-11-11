Explosives Seizure Sparks Criticism and Apprehension Amidst Government Inaction

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Tuesday condemned the Central government, describing it as a 'complete failure' following the recovery of 360 kgs of explosives in Faridabad, Haryana. Speaking to ANI, Khera criticized the government's silence on past incidents, including the 2019 Pulwama terror attack.

Khera raised concerns over the lack of clarity on how 350 kgs of RDX reached Pulwama, citing unanswered questions despite repeated inquiries. He expressed worry over the government's inability to address security lapses, noting the seizure of explosive materials in the NCR as evidence of its incompetence.

The Congress leader further criticized recent technological malfunctions in the Automatic Message Switching System for flights, labeling them a 'cyber-attack.' He demanded answers from Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, underscoring the public's growing fear due to the lack of responses.

Kashmir authorities apprehended two suspects, Dr. Muzammil and Aadil Rather, in connection with the explosives cache. The family of Dr. Muzammil denied the allegations and claimed they were barred from contacting him. Meanwhile, a deadly high-intensity blast occurred near Delhi's Red Fort, prompting a security review chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah.

