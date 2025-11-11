Bihar Elections: High Voter Turnout Signals Winds of Change
Prashant Kishor of Jan Suraaj Party notes a high voter turnout in Bihar elections as a harbinger of change, with hopes that youths will no longer need to leave the state for work. As polling progresses, major parties predict strong outcomes, with the BJP confident of the NDA’s victory.
Prashant Kishor, founder and chief of the Jan Suraaj Party, highlighted the significance of high voter turnout in the ongoing Bihar elections, seeing it as a move towards transformation. He emphasized that increasing voter participation could mean that many young people in Bihar might not need to leave the state for employment opportunities.
Speaking to reporters in the Sasaram assembly constituency, Kishor expressed optimism about the second phase of polling surpassing the 65 percent mark achieved in the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections. His remarks came as he cast his vote earlier in the day.
The election commission's data revealed varied voter turnout across different districts, with Kishanganj recording the highest at 51.86 percent by 1 pm. Meanwhile, leaders from the BJP and Congress also noted the rising participation, predicting strong outcomes for their alliances as tight security ensured peaceful polling across 122 constituencies.
