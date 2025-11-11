Left Menu

Bihar Elections: High Voter Turnout Signals Winds of Change

Prashant Kishor of Jan Suraaj Party notes a high voter turnout in Bihar elections as a harbinger of change, with hopes that youths will no longer need to leave the state for work. As polling progresses, major parties predict strong outcomes, with the BJP confident of the NDA’s victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 14:21 IST
Bihar Elections: High Voter Turnout Signals Winds of Change
Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prashant Kishor, founder and chief of the Jan Suraaj Party, highlighted the significance of high voter turnout in the ongoing Bihar elections, seeing it as a move towards transformation. He emphasized that increasing voter participation could mean that many young people in Bihar might not need to leave the state for employment opportunities.

Speaking to reporters in the Sasaram assembly constituency, Kishor expressed optimism about the second phase of polling surpassing the 65 percent mark achieved in the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections. His remarks came as he cast his vote earlier in the day.

The election commission's data revealed varied voter turnout across different districts, with Kishanganj recording the highest at 51.86 percent by 1 pm. Meanwhile, leaders from the BJP and Congress also noted the rising participation, predicting strong outcomes for their alliances as tight security ensured peaceful polling across 122 constituencies.

TRENDING

1
The Expansive Influence of the United Nations General Assembly

The Expansive Influence of the United Nations General Assembly

 United Kingdom
2
International Tensions Rise: Uncertainty Looms Over Nuclear Testing

International Tensions Rise: Uncertainty Looms Over Nuclear Testing

 Russia
3
Political Upheaval Following Deadly Delhi Blast: Amit Shah Under Fire

Political Upheaval Following Deadly Delhi Blast: Amit Shah Under Fire

 India
4
FCS Enters India: A New Era in Sustainable Card Manufacturing

FCS Enters India: A New Era in Sustainable Card Manufacturing

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025