Haryana Eases Age Norms for Ex-Agniveers in Recruitment Drive

In a significant move aimed at supporting ex-servicemen, the Haryana government has announced a relaxation in the upper age limit for ex-Agniveers, who are state domiciles, during direct recruitment processes. An official statement detailed these benefits, emphasizing a three-year age relaxation for direct recruitment to Group 'B' and 'C' positions, with the first batch of ex-Agniveers receiving a five-year extension.

All relevant departments, boards, and universities have been instructed to ensure strict adherence to these new guidelines. This directive follows a recent amendment on June 17 to the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1961, which was published via a Gazette notification.

The amendment designates the Ministry of Home Affairs as the primary body responsible for facilitating the career progression of Agniveers exiting the armed forces after their four-year service. This change underscores the government's commitment to the welfare of former military personnel, as highlighted in the Gazette under entry 19 in the Ministry of Home Affairs' responsibilities.

