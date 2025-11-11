Left Menu

Haryana Eases Age Norms for Ex-Agniveers in Recruitment Drive

The Haryana government grants a three-year age relaxation for state-domicile ex-Agniveers in Group 'B' and 'C' recruitment. The first batch receives five-year benefits. All entities must adhere to these guidelines. The Ministry of Home Affairs coordinates career progression, as per a June 17 Gazette notification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 15:16 IST
Haryana Eases Age Norms for Ex-Agniveers in Recruitment Drive
Agniveer recruitment process (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move aimed at supporting ex-servicemen, the Haryana government has announced a relaxation in the upper age limit for ex-Agniveers, who are state domiciles, during direct recruitment processes. An official statement detailed these benefits, emphasizing a three-year age relaxation for direct recruitment to Group 'B' and 'C' positions, with the first batch of ex-Agniveers receiving a five-year extension.

All relevant departments, boards, and universities have been instructed to ensure strict adherence to these new guidelines. This directive follows a recent amendment on June 17 to the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1961, which was published via a Gazette notification.

The amendment designates the Ministry of Home Affairs as the primary body responsible for facilitating the career progression of Agniveers exiting the armed forces after their four-year service. This change underscores the government's commitment to the welfare of former military personnel, as highlighted in the Gazette under entry 19 in the Ministry of Home Affairs' responsibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
MRG Group Redefines Indian Real Estate Luxury with Sustainable Design

MRG Group Redefines Indian Real Estate Luxury with Sustainable Design

 India
2
Hiranandani Communities Pioneers Senior Living in Chennai

Hiranandani Communities Pioneers Senior Living in Chennai

 India
3
Controversial Death Penalty Bill Advances in Israel for Palestinian Militants

Controversial Death Penalty Bill Advances in Israel for Palestinian Militant...

 Israel
4
Salesforce and SmartBridge Forge AI Future with Nationwide Skilling Initiative

Salesforce and SmartBridge Forge AI Future with Nationwide Skilling Initiati...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025