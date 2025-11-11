Left Menu

Unyielding Justice: Delhi Blast Investigation Intensifies Amid Bhutan Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed that the conspirators of the Delhi car blast will be brought to justice. While attending an event in Bhutan, he expressed sorrow over the incident which killed 12 people. Investigations are underway, focusing on a Kashmir-based doctor as a suspect.

  • Country:
  • Bhutan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged to ensure justice is served for the devastating car blast in Delhi, which resulted in the tragic loss of 12 lives. Speaking during an event at Changlimethang Stadium in Bhutan, Modi assured that the probe agencies would leave no stone unturned in their investigation.

Despite visiting Bhutan to mark the 70th birth anniversary of the former king Jigme Singye Wangchuck, Modi expressed his heartfelt sadness over the explosion near Red Fort. He reiterated India's deep-rooted spiritual and cultural ties with Bhutan, emphasizing solidarity during this challenging time.

As investigations progress, attention is currently focused on a Kashmir-based doctor who was reportedly driving the vehicle that exploded. Meanwhile, Bhutan's leadership extended condolences and held prayers for the victims, highlighting a sense of camaraderie and shared grief.

(With inputs from agencies.)

