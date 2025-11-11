Showdown at U.S. Congress: Winners and Losers of the Government Shutdown

As the United States Congress approached a resolution to end the longest government shutdown in its history, political analysts evaluated the positions of key figures involved. President Donald Trump, regardless of his attempts to deflect blame, faced the responsibility of the shutdown's implications, such as air traffic disruptions and challenges for low-income families.

Republican strategist John Elizandro noted Trump emerged with minimal political expenditure, gaining a resolution without escalating Senate disputes. Meanwhile, Senate Republicans, led by John Thune, remained unified and opened the government by peeling off Democratic votes, yet polling indicates potential electoral vulnerability.

The Democratic Party faced internal divisions after eight senators defected during the shutdown negotiations. While aiming to shield Obamacare participants from rising insurance premiums, Democrats have long-term leverage but immediate dissatisfaction among their base. Federal workers and airline passengers, caught in the turmoil, anticipate more challenges as the situation stabilizes, at least temporarily.

(With inputs from agencies.)