High Stakes at Nagrota: Voter Turnout Surges Amid Competitive Bypoll

The Nagrota assembly bypoll in Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a significant voter turnout, with 65.14% recorded by 3 PM, according to the Election Commission. Voting commenced at 7 AM amidst tight security across 154 polling stations in Jammu district, progressing smoothly without reported incidents, officials stated.

BJP candidate Devyani Rana, daughter of the late MLA Devender Singh Rana, visited polling booths, expressing confidence in securing a strong mandate. 'I am hopeful of my victory,' Rana remarked, urging voters to participate actively. The electoral contest features key players, with the BJP, National Conference (NC), and JKNPP vying for leadership.

Rana, leveraging her father's legacy, is up against NC's Shamim Begum and JKNPP's Harsh Dev Singh. With 97,893 eligible voters, the election's outcome remains pivotal in the region's development narrative, witnessed by the alternating power of BJP and NC over recent decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)