BJP Files Complaint Against RJD for MCC Violation Amid Bihar Polls
The BJP lodged a complaint against the RJD, accusing it of breaching the election Model Code of Conduct through a social media post during the Bihar elections. BJP claims the RJD's actions were aimed at manipulating voter perception, upsetting electoral harmony, and violating legal provisions regarding elections.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday formally accused the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of breaching the election Model Code of Conduct amid the ongoing Bihar polls. The complaint, submitted to the chief electoral officer, alleges that an RJD social media post sought to manipulate voter perceptions on polling day.
The BJP asserted that the RJD's post falsely accused BJP and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) workers of preventing votes for the Janata Dal (United) and vice-versa, creating discord among National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners. The saffron party labeled the allegations as baseless, fabricated, and aimed at misleading voters.
In its plea, the BJP cited sections of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which penalize false electoral statements, demanding the Election Commission take action. This includes the post's removal from social media, issuing a show-cause notice, and conducting a factual inquiry.
