Record Turnout in Bihar Elections Signals New Political Era
Bihar's second phase of assembly elections recorded a historic 67.14% turnout, surpassing previous figures. This election is a key test for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, with high stakes for both the ruling NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc. The high turnout is seen as a quest for political alternatives.
Bihar marked a milestone on Tuesday with a record voter turnout of 67.14% in the second phase of its assembly elections. This figure eclipses the 65.09% from the previous phase, indicating a significant public drive to influence the state's political landscape.
The elections serve as a de facto referendum for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership. Despite not contesting, his 'good governance' legacy underpins the BJP-led NDA's electoral strategy. Meanwhile, the opposition INDIA bloc opposes Kumar's incumbency, counting on Muslim-majority districts to secure support.
In this phase, 1,302 candidates, including several of Kumar's cabinet ministers, await their fate. As voting concluded, leaders like Prime Minister Modi inspired first-time voters to participate, aiming for a landmark turnout while securing democratic engagement across Bihar's diverse districts.
