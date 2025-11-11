Record Turnout in Bihar Elections Signals New Political Era

Bihar marked a milestone on Tuesday with a record voter turnout of 67.14% in the second phase of its assembly elections. This figure eclipses the 65.09% from the previous phase, indicating a significant public drive to influence the state's political landscape.

The elections serve as a de facto referendum for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership. Despite not contesting, his 'good governance' legacy underpins the BJP-led NDA's electoral strategy. Meanwhile, the opposition INDIA bloc opposes Kumar's incumbency, counting on Muslim-majority districts to secure support.

In this phase, 1,302 candidates, including several of Kumar's cabinet ministers, await their fate. As voting concluded, leaders like Prime Minister Modi inspired first-time voters to participate, aiming for a landmark turnout while securing democratic engagement across Bihar's diverse districts.

