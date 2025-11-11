Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav's 'Vision India': A New Path for Progressive Youth

Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party, unveiled 'Vision India', a program aimed at fostering a new India with scientific and progressive ideals. The initiative focuses on youth, promoting national unity and inclusivity. 'Vision India' will be launched nationwide starting with Bengaluru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 11-11-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 18:08 IST
Akhilesh Yadav's 'Vision India': A New Path for Progressive Youth
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav unveiled the 'Vision India' program on Tuesday, marking a significant step towards building a progressive, scientific, and inclusive nation. Announced at the party headquarters, this initiative aims to connect the youth with broader societal issues and will kick off in Bengaluru, with plans for a nationwide rollout.

'Vision India' focuses on the youth, embodying openness and forward-thinking. Yadav highlighted the importance of inclusivity and the rejection of divisive ideologies, defining 'new India' as a nation with a scientific outlook. The program promises to combat negative mindsets with positive and unifying strategies, a national vision aligned with SP's development history.

Recounting past achievements, Yadav noted advancements like expressway projects, student laptop schemes, and sports infrastructure, emphasizing that these were vision-driven, not politically motivated. He outlined future focuses, including AI, healthcare, renewable energy, and agriculture, drawing inspiration from late President APJ Abdul Kalam's visions for energy solutions. This initiative intends to empower youth, fostering a compassionate, innovative, and progressive India.

TRENDING

1
Red Fort blast: Delhi CM announces ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh for deceased; Rs 5 lakh for permanently disabled, Rs 2 lakh for seriously injured.

Red Fort blast: Delhi CM announces ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh for deceased; Rs ...

 India
2
Serbian Protesters Form Human Shield Against Luxury Redevelopment

Serbian Protesters Form Human Shield Against Luxury Redevelopment

 Serbia
3
Proteas Power Up: South Africa's Spin Strategy Amidst India Test

Proteas Power Up: South Africa's Spin Strategy Amidst India Test

 India
4
Red Fort Explosion: Ripple Effects Felt Across Lives

Red Fort Explosion: Ripple Effects Felt Across Lives

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025