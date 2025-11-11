Akhilesh Yadav's 'Vision India': A New Path for Progressive Youth

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav unveiled the 'Vision India' program on Tuesday, marking a significant step towards building a progressive, scientific, and inclusive nation. Announced at the party headquarters, this initiative aims to connect the youth with broader societal issues and will kick off in Bengaluru, with plans for a nationwide rollout.

'Vision India' focuses on the youth, embodying openness and forward-thinking. Yadav highlighted the importance of inclusivity and the rejection of divisive ideologies, defining 'new India' as a nation with a scientific outlook. The program promises to combat negative mindsets with positive and unifying strategies, a national vision aligned with SP's development history.

Recounting past achievements, Yadav noted advancements like expressway projects, student laptop schemes, and sports infrastructure, emphasizing that these were vision-driven, not politically motivated. He outlined future focuses, including AI, healthcare, renewable energy, and agriculture, drawing inspiration from late President APJ Abdul Kalam's visions for energy solutions. This initiative intends to empower youth, fostering a compassionate, innovative, and progressive India.