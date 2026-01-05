Empowering Village Industries: MGIRI's Role in Modern India

The Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Rural Industrialization (MGIRI), based in Wardha, is proving to be a pivotal entity in empowering village industries through innovative technology and scientific advancements, according to Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje's recent address. The institute, partnered with the Central Tool and Training Centre in Bhubaneswar, has notably contributed resources to ISRO's Chandrayaan project and supplied the Indian Army with solar-powered battery chargers.

Reinforcing its significance, MGIRI is also embarking on ambitious heritage restoration projects honoring Mahatma Gandhi's legacy. These include developing Gandhiji's former residence into a museum and interactive exhibits using cutting-edge AR-VR technology. A new meditation center and skill enhancement facilities for artisans are further expanding its outreach, cementing its role as a beacon of self-reliance and innovation.

Part of a wider initiative to strengthen the Gandhian concept of self-reliant village industries, MGIRI's diverse activities aim to connect India's past with its progressive future. The envisioned 'Vishwakarma Bhavan and Gandhi Heritage Path' enhances this mission, providing a cultural and educational space expected to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This endeavor supports thousands of artisans, fostering nationwide socio-economic growth.

