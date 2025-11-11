Nagaland Mourns the Loss of Veteran Politician Imkong L Imchen

Nagaland MLA Imkong L Imchen died at a private hospital in Assam's Guwahati on Tuesday after a brief illness, family members revealed. He was 75 years old.

Imchen, who had formerly served as a state minister, was initially hospitalized at Naga Hospital Authority in Kohima on Saturday. After his health worsened, he was airlifted to Guwahati on Monday for advanced treatment. Imchen, a seasoned politician, held the MLA position for the Koridang constituency five times and was an advisor to the Information and Public Relations and Soil & Water Conservation departments.

In a statement, Nagaland Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla expressed his condolences, calling Imchen a dedicated leader. "On behalf of Nagaland's citizens and my own behalf, I extend my deepest sympathy to the grieving family. May they find strength and comfort in this difficult time," the governor stated.

Sources reported that a state funeral is scheduled for 9:30 am on Wednesday in Kohima.

Imchen's political path began as general secretary of the Mokokchung District Congress Committee in 1989 and later as working president of the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee. He first joined the Nagaland Legislative Assembly in 2003 as an Independent, winning four more terms under different parties, including the Naga People's Front (NPF) and recently, in 2023, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He also had tenures as general secretary of the Naga Students' Federation from 1983-1985 and as president of Ao Senden, the primary tribal body of the Ao community. The NSF remembered Imchen as a dedicated figure committed to the Naga people's welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)