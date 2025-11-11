Left Menu

Turkish Military Plane Tragedy Near Azerbaijan Border

A Turkish military cargo plane crashed in Georgia near Azerbaijan's border, leaving an unclear number of casualties. The C-130 aircraft had taken off from Azerbaijan and was en route to Turkey. A search and rescue operation is underway, and investigations have started into the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 11-11-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 19:27 IST
Turkish Military Plane Tragedy Near Azerbaijan Border
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

A Turkish military cargo plane crashed in Georgia near the border with Azerbaijan, authorities from both countries confirmed Tuesday.

Footage broadcast on Turkish media showed the C-130 aircraft descending rapidly and trailing white smoke. Originating from Azerbaijan, the plane was en route to Turkey when it went down, according to Turkey's defense ministry.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan acknowledged the presence of casualties but offered no specifics. Coordinating with Azeri and Georgian authorities, a search and rescue mission is ongoing, with Georgian officials noting the incident's location in the Sighnaghi municipality. Erdogan expressed his condolences, referring to those lost as "martyrs."

TRENDING

1
India-Bhutan Hydropower Boosts Bilateral Ties Amid Connectivity Push

India-Bhutan Hydropower Boosts Bilateral Ties Amid Connectivity Push

 Bhutan
2
High Voter Turnout Marks Rajasthan's Anta Assembly Bypoll

High Voter Turnout Marks Rajasthan's Anta Assembly Bypoll

 India
3
Mahanadi Boita Pratiyogita 2025: Celebrating Tradition and Thrill

Mahanadi Boita Pratiyogita 2025: Celebrating Tradition and Thrill

 India
4
U.S. Treasury Profits from Argentine Election Support

U.S. Treasury Profits from Argentine Election Support

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025