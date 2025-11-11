Friedrich Merz Faces Uncertainty Amid Germany's Political Crossroads

BERLIN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Six months into his tenure, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz finds himself embroiled in a battle to achieve his campaign goals while countering the rise of the far right. With a mere 18% of Germans backing his re-election, Merz's popularity has taken a significant hit.

Facing economic stagnation and internal divisions over immigration, Merz's approval ratings plummet to 25%, casting a shadow over Germany's economic prospects. Business leaders voice concerns over Britain's economy, with the VCI chemical industry's production at a 30-year low, declared a 'Red Alert' for a sector integral to Germany's financial health.

Struggles to manage a mismatched coalition and impulsive communication have eroded trust in Merz. However, with years remaining until the next election, Merz has the opportunity to steer his governance in a direction that aligns with conservative pledges and stabilizes political tensions, though time is of the essence.

