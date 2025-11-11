Left Menu

Friedrich Merz Faces Uncertainty Amid Germany's Political Crossroads

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz grapples with fulfilling campaign promises and coalition challenges as the far right gains momentum ahead of five state elections. With only a fifth of Germans supporting his potential re-election, Merz's popularity wanes amidst economic stagnation, migration issues, and geopolitical pressures.

BERLIN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Six months into his tenure, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz finds himself embroiled in a battle to achieve his campaign goals while countering the rise of the far right. With a mere 18% of Germans backing his re-election, Merz's popularity has taken a significant hit.

Facing economic stagnation and internal divisions over immigration, Merz's approval ratings plummet to 25%, casting a shadow over Germany's economic prospects. Business leaders voice concerns over Britain's economy, with the VCI chemical industry's production at a 30-year low, declared a 'Red Alert' for a sector integral to Germany's financial health.

Struggles to manage a mismatched coalition and impulsive communication have eroded trust in Merz. However, with years remaining until the next election, Merz has the opportunity to steer his governance in a direction that aligns with conservative pledges and stabilizes political tensions, though time is of the essence.

