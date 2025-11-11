Elections and Explosions: The Political Timing Debate

In the aftermath of a fatal explosion near Delhi's Red Fort, which claimed 12 lives, Himachal Pradesh Minister Jagat Singh Negi raised concerns over the recurring nature of such incidents coinciding with election periods.

Negi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's travel habits, highlighting patterns of his absence during domestic crises. The minister linked these incidents to previous tragedies like the Pulwama and Pahalgam attacks, questioning the timing ahead of crucial polls.

Discussing the relief efforts for Himachal Pradesh's monsoon disaster, Negi emphasized the importance of timely aid, reflecting on the Rs 1,500 crore announced by the PM but cautioning its effectiveness if delayed.

