Elections and Explosions: The Political Timing Debate
Himachal Pradesh Minister Jagat Singh Negi questioned the timing of terror incidents during election cycles, following a recent blast near Delhi's Red Fort. Criticizing Prime Minister Modi's absence during crises, Negi also discussed the tragedy's echoes in previous attacks, like those in Pulwama and Pahalgam, and the delay in relief efforts post-monsoon disaster in Himachal.
- Country:
- India
In the aftermath of a fatal explosion near Delhi's Red Fort, which claimed 12 lives, Himachal Pradesh Minister Jagat Singh Negi raised concerns over the recurring nature of such incidents coinciding with election periods.
Negi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's travel habits, highlighting patterns of his absence during domestic crises. The minister linked these incidents to previous tragedies like the Pulwama and Pahalgam attacks, questioning the timing ahead of crucial polls.
Discussing the relief efforts for Himachal Pradesh's monsoon disaster, Negi emphasized the importance of timely aid, reflecting on the Rs 1,500 crore announced by the PM but cautioning its effectiveness if delayed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Introspection and Accountability: Yadav on Red Fort Blast and Bihar Elections
BJP Confident of NDA's Sweeping Victory in Bihar Elections
Political Controversy: Owaisi's Role in Bihar Elections Under Scrutiny
Record Turnout in Bihar Elections Signals New Political Era
Bihar Elections 2023: Strong Voter Turnout Fuels Political Tensions