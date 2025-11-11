BJP MP Visits Blast Victims, Assures Strict Action as Delhi Tightens Security
BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal visited those injured in a recent car blast in Delhi, ensuring them of proper treatment and conveying Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s commitment to a thorough investigation. The explosion near Red Fort prompted high-level security meetings and forensic examinations, intensifying security measures in the capital.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament, Praveen Khandelwal, on Tuesday, met victims of the recent car blast incident at Lok Nayak Jay Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital in Delhi. Khandelwal reassured the injured individuals of proper medical treatment, also conveying Union Home Minister Amit Shah's active monitoring of the investigation into the explosion.
During a press interaction, Khandelwal expressed his condolences to grieving families and confidence in the recovery of the injured. He emphasized that the perpetrators of the blast would face severe consequences, as Amit Shah closely follows the investigation.
The deadly explosion, involving a Hyundai i20 near the Red Fort, killed at least eight people and injured several others on Monday evening. Subsequent security review meetings led by Amit Shah, and forensic evaluations by multiple agencies, underscore the heightened alertness in Delhi as authorities probe the incident further.
(With inputs from agencies.)
