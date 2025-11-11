Historic Government Shutdown Nears Resolution Amidst Political Tensions

Members of the House of Representatives convened in Washington on Tuesday, navigating the disrupted air travel landscape for a crucial vote to resolve the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

In a test of resilience, some Republicans, like Representative Derrick Van Orden of Wisconsin, opted for long drives due to unreliable air travel as they hastened to the Capitol. Van Orden emphasized his commitment to duty in a social media statement, highlighting the urgency for legislative action.

The House, under Republican control, is set to vote on a compromise Wednesday to restore government funding and end the shutdown that began October 1. After Senate approval and endorsement from President Trump, the agreement could revive government operations and support workers. However, debates persist over healthcare subsidies and spending trajectories, as poll results spotlight partisan divisions in blame attribution.

