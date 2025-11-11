High Voter Turnout Marks Rajasthan's Anta Assembly Bypoll

In a significant display of democratic engagement, the bypoll for Rajasthan's Anta assembly constituency witnessed a voter turnout exceeding 80%, with both male and female voters actively participating. The election followed the disqualification of BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena and featured stringent security arrangements to maintain order.

According to Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan, the voting process was conducted smoothly and peacefully, with personnel effectively managing the situation. First-time voters expressed enthusiasm, while traditional attire and selfies with inked fingers added a vibrant atmosphere to the event.

Security forces, including the Central Armed Police Forces, were deployed at sensitive polling stations. The election mainly saw a contest between BJP's Morpal Suman and Congress' Pramod Jain Bhaya, amidst high-security monitoring, webcasting, and an array of administrative measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)