Bihar Achieves Record Voter Turnout with Women Leading the Way

Bihar's latest elections recorded an unprecedented voter turnout rate of 66.91%, marking its highest electoral participation since the state's first polls in 1951. Notably, female voters led the charge, showcasing a robust civic engagement across gender lines.

The Election Commission reported that during the first phase of voting on November 6, female voter turnout stood at an impressive 69.04%, surpassing their male counterparts who recorded a turnout of 61.56%.

The subsequent and final voting phase accentuated this trend, with women voters turning out at 74.03%, far exceeding the male turnout of 64.1%. These provisional results do not yet include data on service voters, transgender voters, or postal ballots, though final numbers will be disclosed via the Election Commission of India Index Card.

(With inputs from agencies.)