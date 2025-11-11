Left Menu

Bihar Achieves Record Voter Turnout with Women Leading the Way

Bihar's voter turnout reached 66.91%, the highest since 1951, as women voters significantly outpaced men. In the first phase, female participation was at 69.04% compared to 61.56% for men. The final voting phase saw female turnout at 74.03%, underscoring the active engagement of women in the electoral process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 21:34 IST
Bihar Achieves Record Voter Turnout with Women Leading the Way
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar's latest elections recorded an unprecedented voter turnout rate of 66.91%, marking its highest electoral participation since the state's first polls in 1951. Notably, female voters led the charge, showcasing a robust civic engagement across gender lines.

The Election Commission reported that during the first phase of voting on November 6, female voter turnout stood at an impressive 69.04%, surpassing their male counterparts who recorded a turnout of 61.56%.

The subsequent and final voting phase accentuated this trend, with women voters turning out at 74.03%, far exceeding the male turnout of 64.1%. These provisional results do not yet include data on service voters, transgender voters, or postal ballots, though final numbers will be disclosed via the Election Commission of India Index Card.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vodafone Idea Seeks Long-Term Debt Resolution Amid Financial Struggle

Vodafone Idea Seeks Long-Term Debt Resolution Amid Financial Struggle

 India
2
President Droupadi Murmu Strengthens Ties with Botswana & Angola

President Droupadi Murmu Strengthens Ties with Botswana & Angola

 Botswana
3
Punjab Triumphs in Business Reforms Action Plan 2024

Punjab Triumphs in Business Reforms Action Plan 2024

 India
4
Mumbai Congress Extends Deadline for BMC Poll Aspirants

Mumbai Congress Extends Deadline for BMC Poll Aspirants

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025