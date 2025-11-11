High Voter Turnout Marks By-elections Across Eight Constituencies
Voter turnout in Tuesday's by-elections for eight assembly constituencies across six states and Jammu and Kashmir ranged from moderate to high, with both Dampa in Mizoram and Anta in Rajasthan exceeding 80% participation. Despite being viewed largely as a matter of prestige for competing parties, the elections are not expected to alter government control.
Results are set for release on November 14. The process passed off peacefully, yet two officials in Odisha were suspended for not maintaining voting secrecy. An especially competitive race was observed in Rajasthan's Anta, where BJP and Congress candidates locked horns following the conviction of former BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena.
Key logistical challenges arose in Nuapada, where polling equipment was airlifted due to Maoist threats. Meanwhile, technical glitches briefly halted voting on Khariar Road. These by-elections were necessitated by various circumstances, from legal issues to deaths, serving as tests of party strength in the regions.
