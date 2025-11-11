Left Menu

High Voter Turnout Marks By-elections Across Eight Constituencies

The by-elections in eight constituencies across six states and Jammu and Kashmir exhibited a high to moderate voter turnout, with percentages reaching over 80% in some areas. Despite the voting not impacting the respective governments, the elections have become a matter of prestige for the parties involved. Results will be declared on November 14.

Updated: 11-11-2025 21:53 IST
Voter turnout in Tuesday's by-elections for eight assembly constituencies across six states and Jammu and Kashmir ranged from moderate to high, with both Dampa in Mizoram and Anta in Rajasthan exceeding 80% participation. Despite being viewed largely as a matter of prestige for competing parties, the elections are not expected to alter government control.

Results are set for release on November 14. The process passed off peacefully, yet two officials in Odisha were suspended for not maintaining voting secrecy. An especially competitive race was observed in Rajasthan's Anta, where BJP and Congress candidates locked horns following the conviction of former BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena.

Key logistical challenges arose in Nuapada, where polling equipment was airlifted due to Maoist threats. Meanwhile, technical glitches briefly halted voting on Khariar Road. These by-elections were necessitated by various circumstances, from legal issues to deaths, serving as tests of party strength in the regions.

