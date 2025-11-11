Left Menu

BJP Celebrates Projected Victory in Bihar Assembly Polls

The BJP is confident of securing a huge win in the Bihar Assembly elections, with exit polls predicting a landslide victory for the NDA. The voter turnout reached a record high of 67.14%. Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj is expected to fare poorly, while BJP claims strong support from women voters.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will secure a significant victory in the Bihar Assembly elections. Exit polls suggest an overwhelming win for the NDA, placing the Mahagathbandhan as a distant second.

With polling concluding on Tuesday, the state's voter turnout recorded its highest ever at 67.14%. This surge reflects public faith in democracy, according to BJP's Bihar poll strategist, Dharmendra Pradhan. He noted the enthusiastic participation from women and youth, indicating strong support for continued development and stable governance under NDA.

Former Union minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain anticipates the BJP-NDA clinching at least 160 seats, despite setbacks for Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj. The NDA's campaign efforts contrasted with internal conflicts within the RJD and Congress, further bolstering confidence in their success.

